At least three people were killed and nine injured after an explosive device detonated in a restroom in a busy upscale shopping centre in Colombia's capital on Saturday, officials said.

The Andino shopping centre in an exclusive area of Bogota was evacuated after the blast at around 5 pm local time in the women's restroom. The plaza was packed with people buying gifts ahead of Father's Day celebrations on Sunday, authorities said.

TRT World'sOliver Whitfield-Miocic has the story.

Police said the device was placed in a toilet bowl in the second-floor restroom. President Juan Manuel Santos denounced the attack and promised to bring those responsible to justice.

"We won't let terrorism frighten us," Santos said from inside the shopping centre.

"Bogotanos should feel safe and protected. We won't let our guard down but we mustn't panic. That's what terrorists want."

One of the victims was a 23-year-old French woman who had been volunteering in a poor area of the city, Bogota Mayor Enrique Penalosa told reporters.