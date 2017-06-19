The war in Syria has displaced at least six and a half million people inside their own country. But some of those who've had their lives uprooted, are slowly making their way back to their homes.

The Al Haje family returned back to Homs city which was dubbed the capital of the Syrian revolution until it fell under the control of the regime in May.

Streets and buildings are haunted by violence and death. But the Al Haje family has decided to resettle in what's left of their city.