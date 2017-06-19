Disastrous conflicts, violence and persecution in various places including Syria and South Sudan left a devastating 65.6 million people displaced from their homes by the end of 2016, the UN said on Monday.

The number is 300,000 higher than the number of displaced by the end of 2015 and 6 million higher than that by the end of 2014, according to the UN refugee agency.

This is "the highest figure since we started recording these figures," UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi told reporters ahead of the report launch.

"By any measure, this is an unacceptable number, and it speaks louder than ever to the need for solidarity and common purpose in preventing and resolving crises," he said.

10 million displaced in 2016

The figures released before World Refugee Day on Tuesday showed that 10.3 million of the world's displaced people fled their homes in 2016 alone, among which 3.4 million crossed international borders to become refugees.

"This equates to one person becoming displaced every three seconds – less than the time it takes to read this sentence," UNHCR pointed out in a statement.

Most people who have been forced from their homes seek refuge within their own country and are defined as internally displaced people, or IDPs. At the end of 2016, there were some 40.3 million IDPs in the world, down slightly from 40.8 million a year earlier, with Syria, Iraq and Colombia accounting for the greatest numbers.

Another 22.5 million – of which half were children – were registered as refugees last year, the UNHCR report showed, pointing out that this is "the highest level ever recorded."

Syria's six-year war

Syria's six-year conflict alone has sent more than 5.5 million people seeking safety in other countries, including 825,000 last year alone, making it the world's biggest source of refugees.

Along with the 6.3 million Syrians displaced inside the country, these numbers show that almost two-thirds of all Syrians have been forced from their homes, the report said.