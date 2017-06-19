The European Union on Monday extended its trade sanctions on the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea for another year.

Moscow's 2014 annexation of Crimea is not internationally recognised.

Along with Moscow's subsequent backing of an armed separatist rebellion in Ukraine's industrial east, it has prompted the bloc to impose sanctions on the peninsula and on Moscow, in sync with the United States.

EU sanctions on Crimea will now remain in place until at least June 23, 2018. It was expected that the Moscow sanctions would also be extended, diplomats in Brussels said.

They include a ban on all imports from Crimea and exports to the peninsula that relate to transport, energy and telecoms. The sanctions also prohibit EU investment and the provision of tourism services there.

The bloc's sanctions on Moscow restrict the Russian banking sector's access to international money markets and ban most arms trading with Russia, as well as the sale of some energy-related equipment and technology.

Further extensions

These are due to expire at the end of July, but sources in Brussels said they would be rolled over for another six months after the EU leaders' summit on June 22 to 23.