A driver deliberately ploughed his car into a police van on the Champs-Elysees avenue and died in Paris on Monday, France's interior minister said.

Gerard Collomb described the incident as "an attempted attack."

Police sources earlier said that a Kalashnikov rifle, handguns and gas bottles were found in the car - Renault Megane.

The car hit the front of the police van as it was overtaking it and caught fire, police said.