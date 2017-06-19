Qatar will not cut off gas to the United Arab Emirates despite a diplomatic dispute, the chief executive of Qatar Petroleum told Al Jazeera network on Sunday, two weeks after some Gulf Arab states severed ties with Doha.

CEO Saad al Kaabi said that although there was a "force majeure" (unforeseeable circumstances) clause in the agreement on the Dolphin gas pipeline, which links Qatar's giant North Field with the UAE, Qatar would not stop supplies for other reasons.

"The siege we have today is a force majeure and we could close the gas pipeline to the UAE," he said.