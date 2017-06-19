Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov announced on Monday that the next round of peace talks for Syria will take place in Kazakhstan's capital Astana on July 10.

The meeting is set to coincide with UN-sponsored Syria peace talks that begin on the same day in Geneva.

"The latest meeting of participants will take place in Astana on July 10," Lavrov said at a news conference in Beijing, quoted on Russia's foreign ministry website.

UN Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura – who announced the date for the Geneva round on Saturday – will take part in the Russian-backed Astana talks, Lavrov said.

It was not immediately clear whether both peace talks would take place simultaneously.

"The subject is currently being discussed," a spokesman for De Mistura told AFP in Geneva.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed to agencies that July 10 has been agreed upon as the date for the beginning of the talks.

