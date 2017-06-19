Boeing unveiled 737 MAX 10, a new model of its best-selling 737 aircraft, at the 52nd International Paris Air Show on Monday, injecting life into a faltering civil aviation market.

French President Emmanuel Macron flew in to Paris and opened the world's biggest air show.

Boeing generated a burst of activity at the show by launching 737 MAX 10 to plug a gap in its portfolio at the top end of the market for single-aisle jets following runaway sales of the rival Airbus A321neo.

The US planemaker said it had more than 240 orders and commitments from at least 10 customers for the new 737, which can carry up to 230 people in a single-class configuration.

"The MAX 10 is going to add more value for customers and more energy to the marketplace," Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said at a presentation ceremony.

However, Airbus immediately hit back with an order for 100 of its popular A320neo planes from leasing firm GECAS.

It suggested that much of the interest in the MAX 10 was from existing Boeing customers switching orders from other models.

"We think the 737 MAX 10 is a competitor to the (MAX) 9 and that's why a lot of people are converting," said Airbus sales chief John Leahy.

Military aircraft

While demand for passenger jets may be faltering, there are signs interest in military aircraft is picking up after years in the doldrums due to government budget cuts and weak growth.

Lockheed Martin is in the final stages of negotiating a $37 billion-plus deal to sell 440 F-35 fighter jets to a group of 11 nations including the US, sources said.