Britain and the European Union have begun their first formal Brexit negotiations on Monday under pressure to seal a deal amid disarray in London over whether to go for a "hard" or "soft" divorce, which is expected to conclude within two years.

"Today we are launching negotiations on the orderly withdrawal of the UK from the EU," European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said as he greeted UK's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis at EU headquarters in Brussels.

Barnier on Monday said the negotiations which should lead to a breakup by March 2019 "must first tackle the uncertainties caused by Brexit — first for citizens, but also for the beneficiaries of the EU policies and for the impact on borders, in particular, Ireland."

Barnier added he hoped the talks, starting almost a year to the day after a British referendum vote to leave the EU, would establish a timetable to which the negotiations would be conducted.

"I hope that today we can identify priorities and a timetable that would allow me to report to the [EU summit] later this week that we had a constructive opening of the negotiations," Barnier said.

Davis noted there were more things uniting the EU and Britain than dividing them.

"We are starting this negotiation in a positive and constructive tone determined to build a strong and special partnership with our allies in the European Union," said Davis.

Ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson said Brexit talks should aim to prepare the ground for a "deep and special partnership" that London wants with the European Union.

Worried by mass immigration and loss of sovereignty, Britain last year voted to end its decades-old membership of the 28-nation bloc in a shock referendum result.