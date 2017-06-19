Five female suicide bombers killed at least 12 people and wounded 11 in northeast Nigeria's Borno state, the birthplace of the militant Boko Haram insurgency, police said on Monday.

One report, citing local emergency services, indicated that 16 people had been killed in the attack. It could not be confirmed if this figure included the attackers.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks. But the use of female suicide bombers in public places is a tactic used by Boko Haram, which has focused on Borno during its eight-year-old insurgency aimed at creating an Islamic caliphate.

Borno state police spokesman Victor Isuku said the attacks occurred on Sunday at around 08:30 pm (1930 GMT) in the village of Kofa, 8 km (5 miles) from the state capital Maiduguri.