Gunmen have killed eight Afghan guards working at the largest American base in Afghanistan, officials said on Tuesday.

The guards were ambushed near Bagram base north of Kabul as they were driving home in a convoy late Monday, district governor Abdul Shakoor Quddusi said.

Quddusi added two other guards were wounded. "They were all local residents serving as guards at Bagram," he said.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

US military in Afghanistan

US troops in Afghanistan now number about 8,400, and there are another 5,000 from NATO allies, a far cry from the US presence of more than 100,000 six years ago.