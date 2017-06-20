WORLD
Australia suspends air strikes in Syria
Australian Department of Defence says the move is a precautionary measure after Russian threat against US-led coalition aircraft.
Russia made clear it was changing its military posture in response to the US downing of a Syrian regime jet on Sunday. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 20, 2017

Australia said on Tuesday it had suspended air strikes into Syria following the US downing of a Syrian regime's fighter jet and Russia's subsequent threat against US-led coalition aircraft.

Russia said on Monday it would treat US-led coalition aircraft flying west of the River Euphrates in Syria as potential targets and track them with missile systems and military aircraft, but stopped short of saying it would shoot them down.

"As a precautionary measure, Australian Defence Force (ADF) strike operations into Syria have temporarily ceased," Australia's Department of Defence said in a statement.

Russia made clear it was changing its military posture in response to the US downing of a Syrian regime jet on Sunday, something the regime said was the first such incident since the start of the country's conflict in 2011.

"ADF personnel are closely monitoring the air situation in Syria and a decision on the resumption of ADF air operations in Syria will be made in due course," Australia's Department of Defence said, adding its operations in Iraq would continue as part of the coalition.

"Australian Defence Force protection is regularly reviewed in response to a range of potential threats," it said.

