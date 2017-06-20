Australia said on Tuesday it had suspended air strikes into Syria following the US downing of a Syrian regime's fighter jet and Russia's subsequent threat against US-led coalition aircraft.

Russia said on Monday it would treat US-led coalition aircraft flying west of the River Euphrates in Syria as potential targets and track them with missile systems and military aircraft, but stopped short of saying it would shoot them down.

"As a precautionary measure, Australian Defence Force (ADF) strike operations into Syria have temporarily ceased," Australia's Department of Defence said in a statement.