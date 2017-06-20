The bodies of as many as 42 lay in the streets and at least 35 people were wounded on Tuesday in fighting in Central African Republic a day after a peace deal was signed to end years of bloodshed, aid workers and witnesses said.

"I can say there are around 50 dead. There are 42 bodies that were taken to the hospital. There are also bodies in the neighbourhoods that have not been picked up yet," said Maurice Belikoussou, the mayor of the town of Bria in the northeastern part of the country.

Thousands have died and a fifth of Central Africans have fled their homes in the conflict that broke out after mainly Muslim Seleka rebels ousted President Francois Bozize in 2013, provoking a backlash from Christian anti-balaka militias.

Thirteen of the country's 14 armed groups along with representatives from the government signed Monday's accord in Rome. The deal, brokered by the Roman Catholic Sant' Egidio peace group, called for an immediate ceasefire.

Clashes

But clashes between former Seleka members and anti-balaka fighters erupted early in the morning in Bria, around 580 km (360 miles) northeast of the capital Bangui.

"There are bodies strewn across the streets. There are also fires and looting of houses taking place," said one aid worker present in the town, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals.

An official death toll was not immediately available, but the medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said it was treating those wounded in the clashes.