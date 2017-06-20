Police on Tuesday questioned a man suspected of deliberately mowing down Muslim worshippers in North London, as the interior minister said Britain was "bruised but not broken" by a series of terror attacks.

The suspect was named by British media as Darren Osborne, 47, a father-of-four, who lived in Cardiff. Osborne was arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorism including murder and attempted murder.

British media report that some of Osborne's neighbours have described the father of four as "aggressive" and "strange".

Witnesses said Osborne claimed he wanted to "kill all Muslims" after he drove into a crowd leaving a mosque early Monday morning.

The vehicle swerved into the group of worshippers, mainly of North and West African origin, as they left the Muslim Welfare House and nearby Finsbury Park Mosque as they left after prayers, injuring 11.

Vigil for victims of terror attack

Londoners bearing flowers and messages of solidarity gathered Monday at the site where Osborne ploughed the van he was driving into pedestrians.

Among the roughly 100 people at the vigil, some carried signs reading "United Against All Terror".

"One of the things that all these terrorists share is a perverse ideology that wants to fuel division and divide our communities. We're not going to let them," Mayor Sadiq Khan said, speaking after prayers at the Muslim Welfare House on Monday evening.

Family in shock

Osborne's family said they are devastated at the "madness" of the attack.