Regime air and artillery bombardments hit rebel-held areas of the Syrian city of Daraa, on the border with Jordan, on Tuesday after a two-day ceasefire expired, witnesses and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The Syrian military could not be reached for comment on the renewed action, which took place as US and Russian officials were holding held talks on creating a "de-escalation zone" in southwestern Syria that would include Daraa.

A witness and two insurgents in Daraa said the regime army and its allies had resumed air and artillery bombardments in the city and the narrow strip of countryside separating it from the border.

If the army takes rebel-held parts of Daraa and the few kilometres (miles) between it and the border, it would split the insurgent areas of southeast Syria in half.

Six raids

At least six raids took place in Gharz in east Daraa and in the old quarter of the city, where the regime army resumed efforts to break rebel lines, the rebels said.