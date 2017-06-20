WORLD
4 MIN READ
DRC authorities arming militia for "horrific attacks" - UN
The UN Human Rights Council chief called for an independent, international probe into the "horrific attacks" allegedly carried out by Bana Mura militia against civilians.
DRC authorities arming militia for "horrific attacks" - UN
A volunteer bringing daily food rations for Internally Displaced Persons, at a camp in Kikwit for people fleeing the conflict in the Kasai region, DR Congo, on June 7, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 20, 2017

The UN rights chief on Tuesday accused authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo of backing a new militia behind "horrific attacks" in the Kasai provinces, including killing and mutilating hundreds of civilians.

"I am appalled by the creation and arming of a militia, the Bana Mura, allegedly to support the authorities in fighting the Kamwina Nsapu (rebels)," Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein told the UN Human Rights Council.

Over the past two months, the militia had carried out "horrific attacks against civilians from the Luba and Lulua ethnic groups."

The militia destroyed entire villages, and shot, burned and hacked to death villagers, among them babies and young children.

Since last September, the armed followers of tribal chieftain Kamwina Nsapu — who was killed a month earlier — have rebelled against the authority of the central government.

Over 3,000 dead

Figures collated by the Roman Catholic church in a report dated June 19 show violence in the Kasai region has killed more than 3,300 people in eight months. This figure is far higher than the "more than 400 dead" given by the UN peacekeeping mission in April.

On Tuesday, Zeid accused "various actors" in the conflict of "fuelling ethnic hatred, resulting in extremely grave, widespread and apparently planned attacks against the civilian population in the Kasais."

He called for an "independent, international investigation" to be set up to probe the situation in the region.

The Human Rights Council is due to vote later this week on a resolution tabled by the European Union and backed Tuesday by a number of countries including the US to create such a probe.

TRT World's Fidelis Mbah has more on the report.

RECOMMENDED

Investigators horrified

Zeid said he had already deployed a team of investigators to interview refugees from the region and had been horrified by what they learned.

In one case, a "well-known" local leader reportedly provided machetes, hunting rifles and fuel to Bana Mura militia members for their attack on the village of Cinq on April 24.

Dozens of men, women and children were reportedly shot, hacked or burned to death in the attack, Zeid said.

"Hundreds of assailants also allegedly attacked the main health centre in the village and killed some 90 patients, medical personnel and others," he said.

More than 20 other villages had faced similar attacks, he added.

Victims and witnesses had repeatedly said local authorities, and in some cases "state agents" and members of local units of the national army and police forces, had armed and organised the militia.

Zeid stressed that the Kamwina Nsapu were also accused of committing serious abuses, including targeted killings and using child soldiers as young as seven.

SOURCE:TRT World, AFP
Explore
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism