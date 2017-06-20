Qatar has evidence that the hacking of Qatar's state news agency was linked to countries that have severed ties with Doha, the country's attorney general said on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates cut their ties with Doha earlier this month over comments alleged to have been made by the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani and posted briefly on the Qatar News Agency's website on May 23.

The comments quoted Sheikh Tamim as cautioning against confrontation with Iran and defending the Palestinian group Hamas and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah movement in Lebanon.

Doha denied the comments, saying the website had been hacked.

"Qatar has evidence that certain iPhones originating from countries laying siege to Qatar were used in the hack," the Qatari Attorney General Ali Bin Fetais al Marri told reporters in Doha.