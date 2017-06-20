WORLD
2 MIN READ
Refugee Food Festival: the Greek edition
The festival offers displaced chefs the opportunity to step up their professional integration and serve up their cooking skills.
Refugee Food Festival: the Greek edition
The Refugee Food Festival will be hosted in five restaurants (one of which is pictured above) in Athens. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 20, 2017

It's World Refugee Day and to mark it Athens has staged a Refugee Food Festival.

Athens is on the front lines of the refugee crisis in Europe, making the Greek capital an ideal entry in the Refugee Food Festival's network.

This week, five restaurants have opened their kitchens to five guest chefs from Lebanon, Somalia, Syria, Iran and Afghanistan: Mahboubek Tavakoli from Iran, Barshank Haj Younes from Syria, Hassan Hassan from Somalia, Abdul Al Hallak from Lebanon and Reza Golami from Afghanistan.

All five sought refuge in Greece as violence made their countries unlivable.  

The first Refugee Food Festival started off in Paris in June 2016, for the World Refugee Day where 11 Parisian restaurants participated.

RECOMMENDED

The festival's mission is to discover the chefs' talents, assimilate them into the community of restaurants and other chefs and experience intercultural sharing.

The festival is created by the Food Sweet Food Association and co-organised by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

All the refugee chefs participating in the festival will soon have their own platform called "Refugee Food Stories" through which they can get employed. 

TRT World'sValentina Anagnostopoulou brings the story from Athens.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism