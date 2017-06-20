More than 1,000 firefighters were battling to get control of massive forest fires on Monday that swept through central Portugal over the weekend, as the nation mourned the 64 killed in the flames.

Many victims were burnt as they were trapped in their cars around the epicentre of the blaze in Pedrogao Grande, in what is the deadliest such disaster in Portugal's recent history.

"Portugal weeps for Pedrogao Grande," said the Portugese I newspaper while mainstream Publico's headline simply read "Why?"

"The fire has reached a level of human tragedy that we have never seen before," said a visibly moved Prime Minister Antonio Costa, who announced three days of mourning from Sunday.

TRT World's Kilmeny Duchardt reports.

"A road of hell"

By Monday evening the death toll had hit 64, officials said. The total number of injured in the region of the fire – which authorities said was 70 percent under control – stood at 135 since Saturday.

Portugal's national Route 236 was transformed into "a road of hell" where 47 of the fatalities occurred as the ferocious blaze ripped through the wooded countryside.

Most of them were families who had spent the afternoon at a beach on a nearby river, local authorities said.

Although the searing temperatures had dropped slightly on Monday, the fire was still raging, spreading to neighbouring regions of Castelo Branco and Coimbra, as firefighters continued their grim search for bodies.

Traumatised

Local residents too have stepped in to try to stop the blaze. In the small village of Atalaia Fundeira, a big cloud of smoke billowed from a scrub of land as villagers, including 76-year-old Palmira Coelho, rushed out with buckets of water and a tractor arrived with a tank of water and hose.

After 10 minutes of frantic activity, the fire was largely extinguished, leaving charred ground in its wake.

"I have witnessed a lot of fires, but never like this, it's never happened here – the way it spread, the speed," Betty Jesus, a 50-year-old Venezuelan who has lived in the area for decades, said.

In the village of Figueiro, people are still traumatised by the swift-moving blaze.

"The fire didn't spread on the ground... it spread through the air at the height of the trees... in five minutes all were on fire in an area of around 10 kilometres," said Virgilio Godinho.

"Our pain is immense," Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said. "We feel a sense of injustice because the tragedy has hit those Portuguese of whom one speaks little – those living in an isolated rural zone."