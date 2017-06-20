The death toll from a cholera outbreak is approaching 1,000 in Yemen, the war-devastated and impoverished country where "humanity is losing out to politics," a senior UN official said Thursday.

Jamie McGoldrick, the UN humanitarian coordinator in Yemen, said, "Time is running out to save people who are being killed or being starved, and now you have cholera adding to the complication."

Speaking at a press briefing in Jordan, McGoldrick said, "We are struggling because of the lack of resources. We need some action immediately."

TRT World'sRahul Radhakrishnan reports

McGoldrick gave updated figures of more than 130,000 suspected cases of cholera and over 970 deaths, with women and children accounting for half of the numbers.

"What is heartbreaking in Yemen is that humanity is losing out to the politics," McGoldrick said.

He said a $2.1 billion humanitarian response plan for Yemen for 2017 had only been funded by 29 percent.

Things fall apart