Dogs may be man's best friend, but researchers say cats have been by our sides for millennia. A new study of cat skeletons spanning more than nine thousand years traced the spread of felines from their native home in the Middle East to various places around the world.

Scientists say compared to other mammals, cats haven't changed much since becoming domesticated. Researchers say they've been domesticated for more than 10,000 years.

TRT World'sChelsea Carter reports.

"It were the first farmers that invented agriculture, and this means they accumulated grains, probably more and more, larger and larger amounts of grains and these grains of course attracted rodents and the rodents attracted wild cats." said Eva-Maria Geigl, Head of Research in National Centre of Scientific Research in France.