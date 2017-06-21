Albania, a predominantly-Muslim country in eastern Europe, is seeing a revival of Ramadan traditions after nearly 50 years of life under communism.

Until the start of the 20th century, the nation was under Ottoman rule for 400 years, but from from 1946 to 1992 Albania was isolated from the world. Under the communist leadership of Enver Hoxha, organised religion was banned.

"I remember my mother and father fasting secretly. When they woke up for 'Sahurs', they had to keep the lights off so that nobody could see them," Kujtim Dervishi, the principal at the Haxhi Sheh Shamia school, explains.