Romania's parliament toppled the government of Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu on Wednesday, as expected, a senior ruling party official said.

"It [the no-confidence motion] passed," the official said after the vote.

Official data showed Grindeanu lost the vote 241-7.

The motion needed 233 votes to topple Grindeanu, who refused to resign last week after his ruling Social Democrat-led coalition withdrew its support for his cabinet.

The Social Democrats said Grindeanu was not implementing the coalition government's programme.

On Sunday, they filed a no-confidence motion in parliament, escalating a conflict which government critics say reflects internal rifts over anti-corruption policy.

The Social Democrat Party (PSD) and its coalition allies withdrew their support for Grindeanu, 43, last Wednesday, saying he has failed to implement the PSD's broad governing agenda since it won a parliamentary election last December.

Grindeanu refused to resign and was expelled from the party.

One of the EU's most corrupt states?