WORLD
2 MIN READ
Video of killing released after US officer acquitted of manslaughter
Footage of the fatal shooting of black motorist Philando Castile by a Minnesota police officer was released on Tuesday, though it shed no light on whether the victim had reached for the gun he told the officer he was carrying.
Video of killing released after US officer acquitted of manslaughter
A still photo taken from a dashcam video shows the July 2016 police shooting of Philando Castile, a black motorist, during a traffic stop in Ramsey County, Minnesota. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 21, 2017

A few days ago, Minnesota police officer Jeronimo Yanez was acquitted of all charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a black motorist during a routine traffic stop in the United States.

Now, state investigators have released the dashboard cam video showing the moment Philando Castile was shot and killed.

The footage shows how quickly the incident unfolded but sheds no light on whether the victim had reached for the gun he told the officer he was carrying.

The livestreamed shooting and death of Castile in July 2016 drew the public's attention across the US, and sparked national debate about race and police violence.

RECOMMENDED

Hundreds gathered at the Minnesota capitol to protest following the verdict last week.

TRT World's Sarah Jones reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks