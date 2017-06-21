Syrian regime forces and allied Iranian-backed militias backed by Russian air power reportedly launched a major attack on Western-backed rebels in the east of the country.

The operation to capture a strategic swathe of desert that stretches to the Iraqi border started on Tuesday in the Bir Qassab area, some 75 km (45 miles) southeast of Damascus, rebels said.

Hundreds of regime troops with dozens of armoured vehicles including tanks had surged into area as they headed towards the Badia region, that skirts the borders with Jordan and Iraq.

Bir Qassab straddles the route to the eastern suburbs of Damascus, near the Dumeir air base, and is a key rebel supply line towards areas they control further southeast.

The area fell to the Free Syrian Army (FSA) after it was abandoned a few months ago by the Daesh terror group.

Daesh had made an eastward retreat to reinforce their urban bastion, Raqqa, against a US-backed coalition offensive, and the oil-rich Deir Al Zor province, which borders Iraq.

"The [Syrian] regime and militia ground attack started this dawn and our forces are holding on to their positions," said Saad al Haj, spokesperson for Osoud al Sharqiya, one of the largest rebel groups operating in the area.

"With [the help of] intensive Russian bombing they are trying to advance but we are repelling them," Haj added.