A British court on Wednesday declared tennis legend Boris Becker bankrupt by after the former tennis player failed to pay a long-standing debt.

A lawyer for the six-time Grand Slam champion pleaded with a Bankruptcy Court registrar in London for a last chance to pay a debt that Becker has owed to private bankers Arbuthnot Latham & Co. since 2015.

The registrar, Christine Derrett, said there was a lack of credible evidence that his debt would be paid soon. She refused to adjourn the case for a further 28 days and announced a bankruptcy order.

"One has the impression of a man with his head in the sand," said the registrar, who said that she watched Becker play on Centre Court at Wimbledon.

Dent on Becker's image