Daesh blew up the Grand Al Nuri Mosque of Mosul and its famous leaning minaret on Wednesday, the Iraqi military said, as government forces seeking to expel the group from the city closed in on the site.

It was from this centuries-old mosque that Daesh leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi in 2014 declared a self-styled "caliphate" spanning parts of Syria and Iraq three years ago.

''Blowing up the Al Hadba minaret and the Al Nuri mosque amounts to an official acknowledgement of defeat,'' Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al Abadi said.

TRT World's Francis Collings reports.

The Iraqis called the 45-metre (150-ft) leaning minaret Al Hadba, or "the hunchback." Baghdadi's black flag had flown over it since June 2014.

The terror group's Amaq news agency accused American aircraft of destroying the mosque. The US-led coalition fighting the group denied the claim.

"We did not strike in that area," coalition spokesman US Air Force Colonel John Dorrian said.

"The responsibility of this devastation is laid firmly at the doorstep of ISIS [Daesh]," said US Army Major General Joseph Martin, commander of the coalition's ground component in Iraq.

Battle in the Old City

The Iraqi military's media office distributed a picture taken from the air that appears to show the mosque and minaret flattened in the middle of the small houses of the Old City, the historic district where the remnants of Daesh in Mosul are under siege.

"The Daesh terror gangs committed another historical crime by blowing up the Al Nuri mosque and its historical Al Hadba minaret," the Iraqi military said in a statement.

The mosque was destroyed as Iraq's elite Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) units, which have been battling their way through Mosul's Old City, got within 50 metres (164 feet) of it, according to the statement.

An Iraqi military spokesman gave the timing of the explosion as 9:35 pm (1835 GMT).