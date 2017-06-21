Republican Karen Handel has won a nationally watched congressional election in Georgia, avoiding an upset that would have rocked Washington ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

Incomplete returns show Handel winning almost 53 percent of the vote over Democrat Jon Ossoff, who won about just over 47 percent in Georgia's 6th Congressional District. That margin allows Republicans a sigh of relief after what's being recognised as the most expensive House race in US history, with a price tag that may exceed $50 million.

The election will not significantly change the balance of power in Washington, where Republicans control the White House and both chambers of Congress.

Republicans immediately crowed over winning a seat that Democrats spent $30 million trying to flip. "Democrats from coast to coast threw everything they had at this race, and Karen would not be defeated," House Speaker Paul Ryan said in a statement.

Democrats still must flip 24 GOP-held seats to regain a House majority next November. Party leaders profess encouragement from the trends, but the latest losses mean they will have to rally donors and volunteers after a tough stretch of special elections.

"This is such an important election because of what goes on in DC," said Tom Greathouse, 52, a business owner who supported Handel. He added that there's been "a tonne of emotion" in a district used to watching Republicans coast.

