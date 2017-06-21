In February this year, the US Treasury imposed financial sanctions on Venezuela's Vice President Tareck El Aissami, accusing him of abetting drug traffickers and placing his name on their public list of narcotics kingpins.

He is one of the highest ranking government officials in the world to appear on the list. The sanctions could lead to his arrest if he travels abroad.

Just days before the US Treasury announced its decision, CNN ran a two-part investigative documentary implying the Venezuelan government had issued illegal passports that were sold to people in countries such as Iraq and Syria.

Citing an intelligence report that formed the basis of sanctions against him, it said the passport fraud was linked to 42-year-old Aissami, who authorised the issuing of 173 passports, some of them to members of Hezbollah, the Shia political and militant organisation based in Lebanon.

The New York Timesreported that the sanctions and the CNN documentary came in quick succession, complementing one another. It also noted that CNN based the film on an intelligence document, without saying where it originated from.

"One came after the other in a one-two punch that left Venezuela's government reeling," the news report observed.

On closer inspection, the presumed intelligence document, which was quoted in the documentary, has been used in the past by other experts too.

About three years ago, Joseph M Humire, a former Marine-turned-security-expert, first spoke of the alleged 173 travel documents, quoting unnamed sources.

Humire is the executive director of the Centre for a Secure Free Society (SFS) – a think tank which mainly denounces Iran and Hezbollah.

In what appears to be a strange coincidence, most of the allegations against Aissami have emerged in a similar pattern: an allegation pops up in a blog which is then reproduced as news by mainstream media organisations.

Over the years, Aissami has beentargeted in a sustained campaign by far-right analysts.

Born to Syrian-Lebanese parents in the Andean state of Merida, Aissami rose quickly through the ranks of former Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez's socialist party.

The circumstances of his meteoric rise are debatable. He became close to the Chavez family when he studied at the University of Los Andes, where Chavez's brother, Adan, was a professor. Some say their friendship might have propelled the young politician's career.

Aissami also displayed traits of an agressive politician. As a student leader, Aissami is known to have used force to achieve his goals. Once during student elections, he showed up with armed men to bully the competition.

Later in life, as governor of Aragua state, he oversaw the construction of roads and other development projects.

But a shrewd young politician's rapid rise was expected in the Chavez era, when efforts were undertaken to replace the former political elite.

"[Aissami's] rise is no different than other politicians of his generation. They needed new leaders to replace those with deep links to previous political parties. Aissami was at the right place, at the right time," a Venezuelan journalist told TRT World.

Elected one of his country's youngest members of parliament in 2005, Aissami grew close to Chavez, who appointed him as justice and interior minister three years later.

That's when he seems to have caught the attention of many so-called security experts.

The evil twins

After a US-backed coup in April 2002 forced him out of the presidential office for 48 hours, Chavez reemerged as an even more fearsome challenger of Washington's dominance in Latin America.

Time and again he stood against US foreign policy and accused the US government of backing the coup plotters.

While moving away from the US, his administration strengthened ties withCuba and used Venezuela's growing oil revenues to drum up support for South American leaders who didn't toe the US line.

Around the same time, Chavez strengthened relations with Washington's old enemy – Iran.

Caracas and Tehran agreed to spend billions of dollars to jointly fund infrastructure projects and establish an air link with each other. They worked together to counter US foreign policy at the United Nations. For instance, Venezuela strongly opposed the US-backed sanctions against Iran.

Amidst the growing alignment of the socialist and Islamist regimes, Aissami's appointment as interior minister was viewed suspiciously by many right-wing analysts in the US. And they weren't subtle about their disdain.

Nicole M Ferrand, who is associated with the Islamophobic think tank Centre for Security Policy (CSP), was probably the first to level serious allegations against the Venezuelan leader.

CSP is known for carrying out a controversial survey in 2015 that said one in four Muslims supported violence against the US.

It came under scrutiny after US President Donald Trump quoted it in support of his anti-Muslim agenda during his election campaign.

Ferrand's October 2008 article titled "Venezuela's Tarek (sic) El Aissami" reads like a desperate attempt to incriminate him, drawingdubious links between Aissami and virtually every entity Washington considers a threat.

If Ferrand is to be believed, then Aissami has simultaneously helped Hezbollah, Al Qaeda and Palestine-based Hamas.

The allegation is far-fetched, since Al Qaeda and Hezbollah have serious ideological differences. And Hamas views itself as beingengaged in an indigenousstruggle for Palestine's liberation and has no global ambitions.

Ferrand also wrote derogatory articles about Aissami's family. Her accounts were subsequently rehashed into news by several publications.

One of the accusations was that Aissami's father, a small-time shoe and furniture trader, was a leader of Iraq's Ba'ath Party in Venezuela.

She also accused his father of calling himself part of the Taliban and praising Osama bin Laden at a press conference before the US-led invasion of Iraq.

It hasn't been explained how Aissami's father, a Syrian,allegedly got involved with Iraq's secular Ba'ath Party and why he would back an extremist such as Osama bin Laden. But Just like that, these claims became an important point of reference for many experts.

Ferrand sourced information from Saudi Arabia's Al Arabiya news organisation and Jihad Watch, a known anti-Islam blog funded by the conservative David Horowitz Center. That didn't deter other like-minded analysts from using it.

Three years later, the same article was quoted by another right-wing think tank, the Gatestone Institute, that has long churned out anti-Muslim propaganda pieces with sensationalist titles such as "Are Jihadists Taking over Europe?"

These opinions often find their way into established news outlets such as The Hill.

But this pattern hasn't gone unnoticed.

Freelance journalist Ryan Mallett-Outtrem says far-right analysts have represented Aissami as "a mish-mash of Baathism, Sunni radicalism and Shia extremism; plus he smuggles coke."

Ryan writes for a left-leaning blog, Venezuela Analysis, that has largely defended the embattled government of President Nicolas Maduro and his second-in-command Aissami.

He says it is wrong to assume all Venezuelan leaders are clean.

"The idea that a Venezuelan politician is corrupt is not a crazy idea. I don't know if Aissami is guilty or innocent [of drug trafficking]. But I think he has been put in the spotlight lately because of his Arabic background," he told TRT World.