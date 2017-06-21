The US State Department on Tuesday questioned the motives of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for their boycott of Doha, saying it was "mystified" as Gulf Arab states had not released to the public or Qatar details of the grievances that prompted their boycott of the country.

The UAE, which along with Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain imposed the measures to isolate Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism.

The State Department said the more time goes by, "the more doubt is raised about the actions taken by Saudi Arabia and the UAE."

"At this point, we are left with one simple question: Were the actions really about their concerns regarding Qatar's alleged support for terrorism or were they about the long-simmering grievances between and among the GCC countries," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said, referring to the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council.

Qatar's ambassador to the United States, Meshal Hamad al-Thani, welcomed the State Department's statement, tweeting: "We are confident in the ability of the US to resolve this crisis".

While the State Department sought to remain neutral, US President Donald Trump has accused Qatar of being a "high level" sponsor of terrorism.

But Qatar has denied accusations by its neighbours that it funds terrorism, foments regional instability or has cosied up to their enemy, Iran.

There was no immediate comment from Riyadh or Abu Dhabi.

Ending the dispute

The fact the State Department bluntly questioned Riyadh and Abu Dhabi's actions in public suggests Washington was keen for the parties to end the dispute.

"We've just said to the parties involved: Let's finish this. Let's get this going," Nauert said.

Qatar hosts a vital US military base, Al Udeid, to which more than 11,000 US and coalition forces are deployed or assigned, and from which more than 100 aircraft operate.

The Pentagon has said the boycott was hindering US ability to plan for long-term operations in the region.