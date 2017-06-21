A senior US Olympic Committee (USOC) official has welcomed the prospect of the 2024 and 2028 Olympic Games being awarded simultaneously, which would all but guarantee Los Angeles being made one of the hosts.

Earlier this month, the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) executive board recommended that hosting rights for both Games be awarded at the same time.

"This obviously makes it more likely that both Paris and Los Angeles will be able to host the Olympic and Paralympics Games, and that's a good thing," USOC CEO Scott Blackmun said.

There are going to be a lot of questions if they decide to go forward with a dual award because we haven't done it before. So we are going to make sure we understand what the rules of engagement are and take a close look at it — USOC CEO Scott Blackmun

Another frontrunner