At least 100 people have been killed after heavy fighting broke out in the wake of a peace agreement signed this week, the mayor of a town in the Central African Republic (CAR) said on Wednesday.

The mayor of Bria town, Maurice Balekossou, said several dozen wounded have been brought to the hospital run by the aid group Doctors Without Borders.

However, the local Catholic mission said the death toll could be higher because it has been too dangerous for Red Cross teams to recover bodies from the streets.

Shooting erupted early on Tuesday in Bria and by midnight (2300 GMT) security sources and NGOs said that some 40 people had been killed with another 43 wounded.

By Wednesday morning, the death toll had risen.

Witnesses said that fighting took place between the anti-Balaka militia and rebels from the group known as the Popular Front for the Renaissance of the Central African Republic (FPRC) who were once part of the Seleka movement.

The peace deal signed on Monday between nearly all the country's armed groups had called for an immediate ceasefire.