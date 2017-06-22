A Turkish aid ship carrying 10,000 tons of supplies to the blockaded Gaza Strip arrived at Israel's Ashdod port on Wednesday.

The ship carried 50,000 food packages, 5,000 tons of flour, 100 tons of biscuits, chocolates and cakes.

The vessel also carried 50,000 items of clothes, 18,100 toys, 32,000 sets of stationery and over 1,000 bicycles as Eid al Fitr presents for Palestinian children in the coastal enclave.

The aid ship was dispatched by the state-run Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and made an approximately 40-hour journey before docking at the Ashdod port, north of Gaza.

Turkish ambassador to Israel Kemal Okem, AFAD official Cengiz Akin and other diplomats were present at the port to welcome the ship.