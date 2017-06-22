Theresa May offered fellow EU leaders "a fair and serious offer" on Thursday for compatriots living in Britain after Brexit, a British official said.

Given the floor for 10 minutes at the end of a Brussels summit dinner, her first since she launched the two-year withdrawal process in March, May outlined five principles, notably that no EU citizen resident in Britain at a cut-off date would be deported. There are roughly 3 million living there now.

Promising details on Monday, May also said those EU citizens who had lived in Britain for five years could stay for life.

Those there for less would be allowed to stay until they reach the five-year threshold for "settled status," she added.

Red tape for permanent residency would be cut there would be a two-year grace period to avoid "cliff edge" misfortunes.

Merkel pleased but not entirely convinced

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who earlier said she wanted "far-reaching guarantees," described giving full rights to those in Britain for five years as "a good start" but said many questions remained.

Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern said it was "a first good step" but "many details are left open." "A lot of European citizens are concerned and not covered by May's proposal. There is a long, long way to go for negotiations," Kern said.