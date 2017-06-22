WORLD
2 MIN READ
UNICEF says over 5 million children in Iraq urgently need aid
Decades of wars including the past three years of violence have destroyed civilian infrastructure, leaving millions of Iraqis in dire need of humanitarian aid.
UNICEF says over 5 million children in Iraq urgently need aid
Iraqis flee from the Old City of Mosul on June 20, 2017, during the ongoing offensive by Iraqi forces to retake the last district still held by Daesh. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 22, 2017

More than 5 million children are in urgent need of aid in Iraq, the United Nations said on Thursday, describing the war on Daesh as "one of the most brutal" in modern history.

"Across Iraq, children continue to witness sheer horror and unimaginable violence," the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said in a statement.

"They have been killed, injured, abducted and forced to shoot and kill in one of the most brutal wars in recent history."

In Mosul, children are being deliberately targeted and killed by Daesh militants to punish families and deter them from fleeing, it said.

International organisations estimate that more than 100,000 civilians, of whom half are children, are trapped in extremely dangerous conditions in the Old City centre, the last district still under the militants' control in Mosul.

RECOMMENDED

More than 1,000 children have been killed and more than 1,100 wounded or maimed since 2014, when the terror group seized large swathes of Iraq, it said.

Over 4,650 children have become separated from their families.

The militants have lost most of the Iraqi cities they came to control, after a series of US-backed offensives that began in 2015.

They are also close to losing all of Mosul, the northern city which served as their de facto capital in Iraq.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks