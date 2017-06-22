US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told his Turkish counterpart that weapons provided to the YPG in Syria would be taken back once Daesh was defeated, Turkish defence ministry sources said on Thursday.

In a letter to Turkey's Defence Minister Fikri Isik, Mattis said the US had taken intensive and determined measures regarding Turkey's security concerns, and would provide a monthly list of the weapons and equipment supplied to the group, recalling that the first inventory list was submitted earlier in June.

Relations between the two NATO allies have become strained due to the support the United States has given the YPG, which Turkey has fought in northern Syria, to support the campaign against Daesh.

Capture Raqqa

The YPG is a leading part of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) which launched an operation earlier this month to capture Raqqa, Daesh's de facto Syrian capital.