Republicans to unveil Obamacare replacement
A healthcare bill being unveiled by US Senate Republicans this week is expected to roll back the Obamacare expansion of the Medicaid healthcare programme for the poor and reshape subsidies to low-income people buying private insurance.
Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price attends a listening session on Healthcare reform at the White House in Washington, US, June 20, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 22, 2017

Republicans are expected to release their new health care plan to replace Obamacare on Thursday.

The healthcare bill will be released to the Republican Senate Conference in the morning and posted online, and a vote could come as soon as next week.

Obamacare extended insurance coverage to millions of Americans through both subsidised private insurance and an expansion of Medicaid.

Republican Senators have drawn wide criticism for crafting the legislation without any transparency.

As TRT World correspondent EdizTiyansan reports, it's not even clear if they'll get all the necessary support from their own party members.

SOURCE:TRT World
