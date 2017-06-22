TÜRKİYE
Two Turkish soldiers die in anti-terror operation
The soldiers died in an operation against the PKK terror organisation in Turkey's eastern province of Bitlis.
Two soldiers have died in eastern Turkey in operations against PKK. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 22, 2017

Two soldiers were killed on Thursday in an anti-terror operation targeting the PKK in Turkey's eastern province of Bitlis, a statement released by Turkey's military said.

The soldiers were initially hospitalised after the attack in Tatvan on the western shore of Lake Van but later succumbed to their injuries, according to the statement. A third soldier is still being treated at Tatvan State Hospital.

Meanwhile, an operation targeting PKK financing in 104 villages in the southeastern province ended on Wednesday, said the Diyarbakir governor's office

The operation, supported by around 8,000 members of the security forces, led to the deaths of three PKK terrorists and the capture of five others, the governor's office said in a statement.

Nineteen "long-barrelled weapons", 13 other firearms, 22 hand grenades and ammunition were seized during the operation and 83 shelters and 19 improvised explosive devices were destroyed.

The statement added that more than 17 tons of cannabis and up to 4 million cannabis plants were also confiscated during the 25-day operation.

Since the PKK launched its terror campaign in 1984, an estimated 40,000 people in Turkey have died in related violence.

Following a fragile cease-fire, the group resumed fighting in July 2015. Since then it has been responsible for the deaths of around 1,200 security personnel and civilians.

SOURCE:AA
