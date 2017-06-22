EU president Donald Tusk on Thursday said Brexit could be reversed as leaders gathered for a Brussels summit amid growing confidence in a future without Britain.

Embattled Prime Minister Theresa May will make EU leaders an offer on the rights of expats after Britain's withdrawal as she tries to convince them she still has a grip after her election meltdown.

"Some of my British friends have asked me whether Brexit could be reversed, and whether I could imagine an outcome where the UK stays part of the European Union," Tusk told reporters.

"I told them that in fact the European Union was built on dreams that seemed impossible to achieve, so who knows?" the former Polish premier said.

TRT World's Kim Vinnell has more on the summit from Brussels.

Tusk, who has repeatedly said Brexit benefits no one, especially not Britain, channelled former Beatle John Lennon as he became the latest in a series of EU leaders to suggest it was not too late to change tack.