Three-time Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis has retired from acting, his spokeswoman said on Tuesday, ending a storied movie career that includes performances in Lincoln and Gangs of New York.

Day-Lewis, 60, the only man to have won three best actor Oscars, gave no reason for his decision, calling it private.

"Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor," his publicist, Leslee Dart, said in a statement.

"He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years."

The statement said there would be no further comment.

He has one more movie in the works, Phantom Thread, which is set in London's 1950's fashion world and is due to be released in December.

Day-Lewis, who was born in Britain and holds dual Anglo-Irish citizenship, won his third best actor Oscar in 2013 for playing US President Abraham Lincoln in Lincoln.

Three Oscars

That win made him the first man to be awarded three best actor Oscars in the history of the Academy Awards.