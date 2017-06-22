POLITICS
Australian Muslims bring Ramadan to Sydney
Muslims living in Australia bring exotic foods from all over the world to Sydney, where they share the Ramadan experience with Muslims and non-Muslims alike.
Ramadan is a holy month for Muslims in which they fast from the onset of dawn till sunset. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 22, 2017

Nearly half-a-million Muslims from all around the world live in Australia, and during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan thousands of them head to one street in Sydney to break their fast.

Haldon Street is near the country's largest mosque, and the nightly Ramadan street-food festival has grown so popular it now also attracts non-Muslims.

"We heard that the Ramadan feast was going on, [so] we thought we'd come and check it out. We heard the food's really good. There's a nice atmosphere. So we thought we'd come together and try the food!" says local Sydneysider Sam Craig.

Gwenfair Griffith has more for TRT World from Sydney.

SOURCE:TRT World
