A car bomb exploded outside a bank in Lashkar Gah, capital of the southern Afghan province of Helmand, on Thursday, killing and wounding dozens of civilians and members of the security forces waiting to collect their pay, officials said.

At least 34 people had been killed and around 60 wounded in the attack, Omar Zwak, spokesman for the provincial governor, told TRT World.

Video from the scene showed victims of the blast arriving at the Emergency Surgical Centre in Lashkar Gah.

Those killed are thought to include members of the police and army, civilians, and staff of the New Kabul Bank branch where the attack took place.

The attack took place "within four hundred to five hundred metres [yards] of the governor's office," Zwak told TRT World.

The attack happened as civilians, police, soldiers and other government employees flocked to the bank to collect their pay, a few days before Eid al Fitr, the festival that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but insurgent groups, including the Taliban and Daesh, have in the past targeted banks.

A heavily contested area