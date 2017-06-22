One of Daesh's major strongholds, Raqqa has been a major battleground since late 2015, when the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) began its offensive on the city. Questions over who will conquer it remain unanswered as clashes intensify.

Why is Raqqa so important?

The central Syrian city of Raqqa has been Daesh's self-proclaimed capital since June 2014. For Daesh, it is the only major Syrian city over which they have full control. Raqqa has also served as their operational centre.

But Raqqa is more than a symbolic stronghold. Located on the northeastern bank of the Euphrates River, the city is strategically important. It is close to the country's largest oil fields in Deir az Zor – another urban centre that Daesh controls. In Raqqa, Daesh refines crude oil, a major revenue source for the group.

Who is fighting Daesh in Raqqa?

US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF): The SDF alliance was formed in October 2015 to fight against the group. It comprises a mixture of Arab, Assyrian Christian and Syrian factions. Dominating the alliance, an estimated 25,000 fighters who hail from the YPG, the PKK's Syrian affiliate, are also currently leading the battle. The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the European Union.

Since its launch, the SDF has led the campaign to retake Raqqa from Daesh. The forces began a final push the take back the city in June 2017.

The United States: The US-led coalition began supporting SDF since its first offensive against Daesh in 2015. However, support for the YPG dates back to October 2014, when the US first began their fight against Daesh in northern Syria.

The coalition carries out air strikes in Raqqa while providing ground troops, equipment and intelligence support to the SDF. Around 500 US personnel are currently deployed in northern Syria. The coalition in Raqqa includes France, United Kingdom and Germany.

The Syrian regime and allies: This group opened a new front inwesternRaqqa in June. Russia and Iran support regime air strikes in the city. Although fighting Daesh, the group doesn't work in cooperation with the US-led coalition. A US warplane recently shot down a Syrian army jet, with Washington saying that the jet had dropped bombs near US-backed forces.