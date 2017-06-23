A group of UN human rights experts on Thursday demanded that Egypt halt the planned executions of six men sentenced to death on the basis of forced confessions.

The six men, who were convicted in 2015 of terrorism-related charges linked to the killing of a police officer a year earlier, saw their death sentences upheld by Egypt's highest criminal court on June 7.

The men – Basem Mohsen Elkhorieby, Khaled Askar, Mahmoud Mamhouh Wahba, Ibrahim Yahia Azab, Abd Elrahman Attia and Ahmed al Waleed al Shal – have all reported being tortured and forced to confess, the UN rights office said in a statement.

Three of the men were forced to confess on national television, it added.

"To proceed with the executions of the six men on the basis of these flawed trials would violate international human rights law and constitute arbitrary executions," the experts said.