They call it the "grill": The victim is tied to a spit like a roast and spun furiously within a circle of fire. It is just one of the terrors inflicted by interrogators on detainees in Yemen, who are routinely beaten with wires, kept in filthy shipping containers, and blindfolded for months – all by one of America's closest counterterrorism allies.

Abuse and torture are routine in a network of secret prisons across southern Yemen where hundreds are detained in the hunt for Al Qaeda militants, an Associated Press investigation has found.

The network is run by the United Arab Emirates and by Yemeni forces it created, with at least 18 lock-ups hidden away in military bases, air and seaports, the basements of private villas and even a nightclub, according to accounts from former detainees, families of prisoners, civil rights lawyers and Yemeni military officials.

American defence officials confirmed Wednesday that US forces have interrogated some detainees in Yemen but denied any participation in, or knowledge of, human rights abuses.

The American officials confirmed that the US provides questions to the Emiratis and receives transcripts of their interrogations. A Yemeni witness of American interrogations also told the AP that no torture took place during those sessions where he was present.

Still, the American role raises potential concerns about violations of international law.

Obtaining intelligence by torture

Obtaining intelligence that may have been extracted by torture inflicted by another party would violate the International Convention Against Torture, which prohibits complicity, said Ryan Goodman, a law professor at New York University who served as special counsel to the Defense Department until last year.

Some prisoners have also been transported out of Yemen to a remote Emirati base across the Red Sea in Eritrea, according to Yemeni Interior Minister Hussein Arab and others.

Washington has long relied on allies to help it gain intelligence in the fight against Al Qaeda, and Yemen is a main theatre for that fight, even while the country is mired in a 2-year-old civil war.

The UAE has been so critical that Defense Secretary James Mattis praised it as "Little Sparta" for its outsized role against the militants. The UAE government, in a statement to the AP, denied that any secret prisons exist or that torture takes place.

Yet at one main detention complex at Riyan airport in the southern Yemeni city of Mukalla, former inmates described being crammed into shipping containers smeared with faeces and blindfolded for weeks on end.

They said they were beaten, rotated on a spit and sexually assaulted, among other abuses. A member of the Hadramawt Elite, a Yemeni security force set up by the UAE, spoke on condition of anonymity about the workings at the base. He said American forces were at times only yards away.

"We could hear the screams," said a former detainee held for six months at Riyan. "The entire place is gripped by fear. Almost everyone is sick, the rest are near death. Anyone who complains heads directly to the torture chamber."

Flogged with wires

He was flogged with wires regularly and said he was inside a metal shipping container when the guards lit a fire underneath to fill it with smoke.

One fellow inmate tried to slit his own throat; another tried to hang himself, he said. He was interviewed in person by the AP after his release from detention.

He and the other former detainees spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of being arrested again. They said when they were released, Emirati officers forced them to sign a document not to talk publicly about what they had endured.

"When I left the container, it was like escaping death," he said.

The Associated Press interviewed 10 former prisoners, as well as a dozen officials in the Yemeni government, military and security services and nearly 20 relatives of detainees.

Ali Awad Habib, a businessman who was detained in the city of Aden, described how he was given electrical shocks on his neck, back, chin and "sensitive parts" after being imprisoned by the Security Belt, another Yemeni force created by the UAE. His father, arrested with him in April 2016, was sent to the Emirati base in the Eritrean port of Assab.

Multiple former detainees said their biggest terror was the Emirati interrogators – like the one known only as "the Doctor."

Grilled on a spit

The guards would bang on the metal doors of the shipping containers, shouting that "the Doctor" had arrived. The prisoners inside, blindfolded and bound, didn't know his real name.

They knew only his Emirati accent as he asked questions and inflicted pain.

One of his torments was to hang weights on an inmate's genitals and pull. Another former detainee described being put on "the grill": Blindfolded, he was tied to a horizontal pole inside a circle of flame. He said he was spun so fast that he vomited blood.

All six former inmates from Riyan, each interviewed separately, said they were beaten with wires, often by the Doctor himself. One detainee told of undergoing a fake execution where he was dressed in what he was told was an explosive suicide belt, then a sound grenade was set off near him.

Riyan was once Mukalla's commercial airport but has been turned into a coalition base. There, detainees were initially crammed by the dozens into a hangar and into 3-by-10 metre shipping containers, according to the six former inmates. The detainees were kept blindfolded, their legs and hands bound for months on end.

Walking dead

"Imagine having your eyes covered for 100 days, you feel like you're the walking dead," said the ex-inmate who was there for six months. He was allowed to care for his fellow detainees and came to know many.

Food was scarce, diarrhoea was rife; access to toilets was limited and the containers reeked, he said. Emirati officers would hold their noses from the stench, he and other detainees said.

Emirati officers interrogated the detainees at Riyan, while members of the Hadramawt Elite served as guards.

Mukalla, the capital of Hadramawt province, is a major focus in the fight against Al Qaeda by the UAE and the Hadramawt Elite.

Overlooking the Arabian Sea, the city was overrun by Al Qaeda in 2015. Militants dominated the city for around a year until they fled before a planned assault by the Hadramawt Elite.

During the militants' rule, many residents worked in service jobs for Al Qaeda or otherwise had to deal with the group to get by – and that appears to have made some of them targets for arrest now.

For the past year, the Hadramawt Elite has arrested suspected Al Qaeda members in Mukalla and surrounding areas. So far, more than 400 men have been rounded up, according to Sheikh Saleh al Sharafi, a chief mediator between the Emiratis and the families of the detainees.

Americans showing up

A Yemeni who served at Riyan said that men dressed in civilian clothes who his Emirati superiors said were Americans started showing up for the interrogations more than a year ago.

During those sessions, the detainees were not abused, he said. A team of three Americans in civilian clothes came to the base, sometimes multiple times a week, staying for up to three or four hours each time, he said. He asked to remain unnamed because he was not authorised to discuss his work.

The Yemeni said he used to bring detainees to the room where Americans were present. He watched interrogations and saw Emirati officials asking the questions and translating the answers to the Americans.

Several inmates said guards frequently threatened prisoners by saying they would "take them to the ships."

Senior US defence officials flatly denied the US military conducts any interrogations of Yemenis on any ships.

"We have no comment on these specific claims," added Jonathan Liu, a CIA spokesman.

But a Yemeni officer said he had worked on a vessel off the coast where he saw at least two detainees brought for questioning.

He said the detainees were taken below deck, where he was told American "polygraph experts" and "psychological experts" conducted interrogations.

He did not have access to the lower decks and thus had no first-hand information about what happened there. But he said he saw other Americans in uniforms on the ship. The officer spoke on condition of anonymity because he feared retaliation for discussing the operations.

"These are the important ones"

A second Yemeni officer said he was involved in moving detainees to a ship, where he said he saw foreigners though he didn't know their nationality. "They say these are the important ones. Why are they important? I have no idea," he said of the detainees.

A top official in Hadi's Interior Ministry and a senior military official in the 1st Military District, based in Hadramawt, also contended that Americans were conducting interrogations at sea, as did a former senior security official in Hadramawt. The three men spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to share military information.

Yemeni Brig. Gen. Farag Salem al Bahsani, commander of the Mukalla-based 2nd Military District, said reports of torture are "exaggerated." He denied any detainees were "transferred to the Americans" but said the US sent questions to interrogators and received reports on the results. They also gave coalition authorities a list of most wanted men, including many who were later arrested.

Former prisoners said the abuses in Riyan were constant.

Every night, the guards stormed the containers, forced everyone to lie on their bellies and beat them, all six detainees said. The ex-detainee who gave help to other prisoners recalled seeing one whose trousers were drenched in blood. Several told the ex-detainee that they had been sexually assaulted.