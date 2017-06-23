The Philadelphia 76ers selected University of Washington guard Markelle Fultz with the first overall pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday, launching an infusion of talented youth into the league.

The first seven picks of the draft entered as college freshman and 18-year-old Frenchman Frank Ntilikina was taken by the New York Knicks with the eighth choice.

The first player taken who had spent a sophomore year in college was 12th pick Luke Kennard of Duke, taken by Detroit. A record 16 freshman were selected in the first round.

First pick Fultz bolstered the 76ers young core as a 19-year-old playmaker.

Philadelphia went all out to get their man, trading their third overall pick plus a future first-round pick to the Boston Celtics to secure the Maryland native.

Known for his all-round offensive ability and athleticism, Fultz starred in his lone year at the University of Washington, averaging 23 points per game, along with more than five rebounds and five assists.

"It was unbelievable, really," said Fultz when asked about the feeling of crossing the stage after being announced as top pick. "It was something out of a dream."

The 1.93m guard became the second consecutive number one overall pick by Philadelphia, following forward Ben Simmons last year.

Fultz, Simmons and another recent Sixers high draft pick, Joel Embiid, form a promising young trio that could allow Philadelphia to rise from the lower depths of the league.