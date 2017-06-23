Mosul's Old City is being reduced to rubble. As street-to-street battles continue, thousands of trapped civilians are desperately trying to make their way out.

Analysts say the destruction of the Grand Al Nuri Mosque by Daesh on Wednesday could speed the advance of government forces, which had been slowed by fear of damaging it.

The Iraqi prime minister said Daesh is near defeat, and predicts Iraqi forces will retake Mosul within days.

TRT World's Sarah Jones reports.

He further said, "Blowing up the Al Hadba minaret and the Al Nuri mosque amounts to an official acknowledgement of defeat," he said on his website.

"It's a matter of a few days and we will announce the total liberation of Mosul," he later told reporters in Baghdad, pledging to rebuild the mosque and other historical sites destroyed by the insurgents.