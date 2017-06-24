The death toll from multiple attacks in Pakistan rose to over 70, officials said on Saturday, a day after the bomb and gun assaults in three cities shook the country.

Authorities said 55 people were killed and more than 250 wounded when twin blasts tore through a market in Parachinar, capital of Kurram district in Pakistan's tribal belt.

Officials in Quetta said the number of dead had risen by one to 14 after a blast in the southwestern city which targeted police. Ten policemen were among those killed.

Also on Friday, gunmen riding motorcycles shot dead four policemen, spraying bullets at them while they were eating dinner at a roadside restaurant in the port megacity of Karachi.

An administration official in Kurram, Nasrullah Khan, said the death toll in the Parachinar attack could rise dramatically.

"A total of 216 people were injured in the twin blasts. Some 106 are still under treatment in a local hospital," Nasrullah said.

"62 other seriously wounded people have been shifted to Peshawar," he added.

Video footage after the attack showed civilians dragging bleeding victims outside to waiting ambulances in the chaos that came when the bombs exploded in Parachinar before the sundown meal breaking the daily Ramadan fast.

Nasrullah said that the first blast detonated as the market was crowded with shoppers preparing for the Eid al-Fitr festival marking the end of Ramadan.

"When people rushed to the site...to rescue the wounded, a second blast took place," he said.