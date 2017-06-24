Turkish armed forces would "never allow the establishment of a state in northern Syria", President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

Erdogan highlighted a "possible threat" near the Turkish border with Syria, while speaking in the southeastern province of Sanliurfa.

"Nowadays, there is some negative progress in Syria. If that would cause any threat to our borders, the world should know that we would react the same as we did in Operation Euphrates Shield," Erdogan said.

Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield last August to eliminate the Daesh presence in northern Syria. The operation ended in late March.