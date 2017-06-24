New Zealand winger Rieko Ioane scored two tries as the All Blacks faced down a spirited British and Irish Lions challenge 30-15 at Eden Park on Saturday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-test series.

The world champions produced a performance of real grit and character to subdue a Lions surge around halftime before racing away to extend their winning streak at their spiritual home to 38 tests going back to 1994.

Hooker Codie Taylor also crossed for the home side, while flyhalf Beauden Barrett had a perfect evening from the kicking tee with three penalties and three conversions.

"We had to work hard for that, I guess momentum changed a few times in that game and we had to scramble really well and take our opportunities," said All Blacks skipper Kieran Read.

"I thought it was hell of a test match ... it was two pretty skilful teams working very hard for each other."

The tourists scored the best try of the night through flanker Sean O'Brien and got a late consolation effort from replacement scrumhalf Rhys Webb with Owen Farrell chipping in with a penalty and a conversion.

The Lions made enough linebreaks to head to next week's second test in Wellington confident they can score against the All Blacks but know they will have to cut down on the errors if they want to win a first series in New Zealand since 1971.

"I think we left a couple out there," said Lions skipper Peter O'Mahony.

"I thought we put them under pressure at times. There's a huge amount to be played for now down in Wellington."

The first of the linebreaks could have secured the Lions the opening try in the first two minutes but winger Elliot Daly was bundled into touch after centre Jonathan Davies had stormed through the All Blacks midfield.

Barrett scored the first three points from a penalty after 14 minutes, though, and four minutes later the All Blacks caught the Lions napping with a quick tap from a second.